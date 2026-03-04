Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,772. The stock has a market cap of C$495.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.20. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.52.
