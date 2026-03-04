Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Set at C$33.00 by Roth Mkm

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) received a C$33.00 price objective from research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.22.

TSE POU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.40. 370,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,115. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.40. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$30.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$262.50 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 106.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current year.

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

