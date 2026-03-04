VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James Financial from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FORA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.63.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FORA

VerticalScope Stock Up 12.1%

TSE FORA traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.14. 39,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,095. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$2.40 and a 12 month high of C$12.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.23.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. VerticalScope had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of C$20.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VerticalScope will post 0.3740942 EPS for the current year.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.