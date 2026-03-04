Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Price

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
PRL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Propel from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Propel currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).
