Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Propel (TSE:PRL) Stock Price

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Propel from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Propel from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Propel currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSE:PRL traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 483,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,010. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. Propel has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

