Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on POU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.50 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.22.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.1%

TSE POU traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,115. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.19. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.40.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 106.31% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of C$262.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.