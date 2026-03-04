Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$37.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pet Valu from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Pet Valu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.94.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PET traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.74. 465,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.77. Pet Valu has a 12 month low of C$22.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.36 million for the quarter. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 115.89% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current year.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

