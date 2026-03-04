CAE (TSE:CAE) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a C$50.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins lifted their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.32.

CAE traded up C$1.79 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,833. CAE has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$47.65. The firm has a market cap of C$13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.12.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

