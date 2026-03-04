Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.42 million. Harrow had a positive return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Harrow Stock Down 28.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -227.05 and a beta of 0.05. Harrow has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harrow by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Harrow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harrow by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harrow by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, margin progress and cash generation: Harrow reported Q4 revenue of $89.1M (33% YoY) and full?year 2025 revenue of $272.3M (36% YoY); adjusted EBITDA rose to $61.9M for 2025 and operating cash flow turned positive ($43.9M). These fundamentals support longer?term growth prospects. Q4 Results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Harrow this week:

HROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

