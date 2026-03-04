Morgan Stanley Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $487.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $487.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.94.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $391.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.29. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of -310.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike reported Q4 results that beat consensus (?$1.31B revenue, $1.12 EPS), disclosed ARR topping ~$5.25B and highlighted a record net new ARR — news that underpins upside to subscription growth and recurring revenue. BusinessWire: Q4 & FY26 Results

CrowdStrike reported Q4 results that beat consensus (?$1.31B revenue, $1.12 EPS), disclosed ARR topping ~$5.25B and highlighted a record net new ARR — news that underpins upside to subscription growth and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike issued very strong forward guidance: Q1 FY27 EPS guide ~1.06–1.07 vs. consensus ~0.68, and FY27 EPS ~4.78–4.90 vs. consensus ~3.26 — a material beat on outlook that supports margin and cash?flow upside. (Guidance included in the company release above.) BusinessWire: Guidance

CrowdStrike issued very strong forward guidance: Q1 FY27 EPS guide ~1.06–1.07 vs. consensus ~0.68, and FY27 EPS ~4.78–4.90 vs. consensus ~3.26 — a material beat on outlook that supports margin and cash?flow upside. (Guidance included in the company release above.) Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage / upgraded CrowdStrike to an overweight / strong?buy with a ~$450 price target, signaling institutional confidence that the company can navigate AI?era security demand and recover from the recent AI?related sell?off. Seeking Alpha: Wells Fargo Coverage

Wells Fargo initiated coverage / upgraded CrowdStrike to an overweight / strong?buy with a ~$450 price target, signaling institutional confidence that the company can navigate AI?era security demand and recover from the recent AI?related sell?off. Neutral Sentiment: Some buy?side analysts reiterated bullish stances (e.g., TD Cowen kept a Buy / $480 target), reflecting confidence in product road?map and Falcon adoption but not changing near?term narrative materially. TipRanks: TD Cowen Note

Some buy?side analysts reiterated bullish stances (e.g., TD Cowen kept a Buy / $480 target), reflecting confidence in product road?map and Falcon adoption but not changing near?term narrative materially. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG adjusted its price target (to $499) while keeping a buy stance, showing some divergence across brokerages on upside magnitude even as they acknowledge strong execution. AmericanBankingNews: BTIG PT

BTIG adjusted its price target (to $499) while keeping a buy stance, showing some divergence across brokerages on upside magnitude even as they acknowledge strong execution. Negative Sentiment: Several firms flagged valuation as a concern and left or moved to Hold/neutral (e.g., Bernstein maintained a Hold citing rich multiples; Robert W. Baird cut its target to $450 and kept a neutral view) — that pressurizes upside despite strong numbers. TipRanks: Bernstein Hold AmericanBankingNews: Baird PT Cut

Several firms flagged valuation as a concern and left or moved to Hold/neutral (e.g., Bernstein maintained a Hold citing rich multiples; Robert W. Baird cut its target to $450 and kept a neutral view) — that pressurizes upside despite strong numbers. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution from heavy insider selling disclosures and some third?party data feeds that reported conflicting metrics (an outlier QuiverQuant piece showing a large EPS discrepancy) add near?term noise and can amplify volatility. QuiverQuant: Data/Reporting Note

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

