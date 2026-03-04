Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Shares of ROIV opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 339,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $8,985,003.27. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,148,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,865,136.08. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $5,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,654,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,830,274.53. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,318,014 shares of company stock worth $315,727,023. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

