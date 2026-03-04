BMO Capital Markets Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $500.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $555.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.94.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $391.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. The trade was a 41.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike reported Q4 results that beat consensus (?$1.31B revenue, $1.12 EPS), disclosed ARR topping ~$5.25B and highlighted a record net new ARR — news that underpins upside to subscription growth and recurring revenue. BusinessWire: Q4 & FY26 Results

CrowdStrike reported Q4 results that beat consensus (?$1.31B revenue, $1.12 EPS), disclosed ARR topping ~$5.25B and highlighted a record net new ARR — news that underpins upside to subscription growth and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike issued very strong forward guidance: Q1 FY27 EPS guide ~1.06–1.07 vs. consensus ~0.68, and FY27 EPS ~4.78–4.90 vs. consensus ~3.26 — a material beat on outlook that supports margin and cash?flow upside. (Guidance included in the company release above.) BusinessWire: Guidance

CrowdStrike issued very strong forward guidance: Q1 FY27 EPS guide ~1.06–1.07 vs. consensus ~0.68, and FY27 EPS ~4.78–4.90 vs. consensus ~3.26 — a material beat on outlook that supports margin and cash?flow upside. (Guidance included in the company release above.) Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage / upgraded CrowdStrike to an overweight / strong?buy with a ~$450 price target, signaling institutional confidence that the company can navigate AI?era security demand and recover from the recent AI?related sell?off. Seeking Alpha: Wells Fargo Coverage

Wells Fargo initiated coverage / upgraded CrowdStrike to an overweight / strong?buy with a ~$450 price target, signaling institutional confidence that the company can navigate AI?era security demand and recover from the recent AI?related sell?off. Neutral Sentiment: Some buy?side analysts reiterated bullish stances (e.g., TD Cowen kept a Buy / $480 target), reflecting confidence in product road?map and Falcon adoption but not changing near?term narrative materially. TipRanks: TD Cowen Note

Some buy?side analysts reiterated bullish stances (e.g., TD Cowen kept a Buy / $480 target), reflecting confidence in product road?map and Falcon adoption but not changing near?term narrative materially. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG adjusted its price target (to $499) while keeping a buy stance, showing some divergence across brokerages on upside magnitude even as they acknowledge strong execution. AmericanBankingNews: BTIG PT

BTIG adjusted its price target (to $499) while keeping a buy stance, showing some divergence across brokerages on upside magnitude even as they acknowledge strong execution. Negative Sentiment: Several firms flagged valuation as a concern and left or moved to Hold/neutral (e.g., Bernstein maintained a Hold citing rich multiples; Robert W. Baird cut its target to $450 and kept a neutral view) — that pressurizes upside despite strong numbers. TipRanks: Bernstein Hold AmericanBankingNews: Baird PT Cut

Several firms flagged valuation as a concern and left or moved to Hold/neutral (e.g., Bernstein maintained a Hold citing rich multiples; Robert W. Baird cut its target to $450 and kept a neutral view) — that pressurizes upside despite strong numbers. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution from heavy insider selling disclosures and some third?party data feeds that reported conflicting metrics (an outlier QuiverQuant piece showing a large EPS discrepancy) add near?term noise and can amplify volatility. QuiverQuant: Data/Reporting Note

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

