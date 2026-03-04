Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.200-11.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $128.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.17. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $10,168,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,640,504.59. The trade was a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $348,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

