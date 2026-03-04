PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD is Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 8.5% of Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Symphony Financial Services Inc. owned 0.18% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

PYLD opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

