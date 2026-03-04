Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Stake Lessened by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. SageOak Financial LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $76.08.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

