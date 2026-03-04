Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Position Trimmed by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 16.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $65,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,765,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 150,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 118,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

