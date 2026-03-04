Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $27.08 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,139 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT opened at $667.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.33 and a 200 day moving average of $513.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: White House meeting to accelerate production — The White House has invited top defense executives to discuss speeding weapons production to replenish stockpiles after strikes on Iran, which could translate into larger near-term orders and accelerated program funding for prime contractors like Lockheed. Exclusive: Defense executives plan to meet at White House as strikes on Iran diminish stockpiles
- Positive Sentiment: Backlogs and program exposure underpin upside — MarketBeat highlights Lockheed’s roughly $194B backlog and multi-decade revenue streams from F-35 production, missiles and sustainment, supporting durable revenue visibility beyond short-term volatility. Defense Stocks: Rockets, Radars, and Record Backlogs
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and sector research point to a sustained missile/armaments megatrend — Citi and other analysts say demand for interceptors and missiles is likely to rise materially, a structural tailwind for Lockheed’s Missiles & Fire Control business. Missile ‘megatrend’ still underestimated despite Iran conflict, says Citi
- Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum and valuation debates — Coverage shows strong YTD gains and record highs, prompting questions about whether current prices fully reflect accelerated demand or are a near-term risk given a higher P/E; investors are reassessing valuation vs. execution risk. Assessing Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price And Total Return Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Pentagon ban on Anthropic’s Claude AI — Lockheed confirmed it will remove Anthropic’s tools to comply with the Trump administration order. That creates short-term IT disruption, potential transition costs and uncertainty for ongoing AI-enabled upgrades (even though legal challenges to the ban may follow). Defense contractors, like Lockheed, seen removing Anthropic’s AI after Trump ban
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
