Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $27.08 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,139 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $667.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.33 and a 200 day moving average of $513.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

