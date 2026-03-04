Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,576,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,998,000 after acquiring an additional 187,789 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,211,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,659,000 after purchasing an additional 117,370 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,416,000 after purchasing an additional 649,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,732,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded NVO to Equal-weight, arguing the recent sell-off better prices mid?term risks; they set a $40 target. Morgan Stanley upgrade

Morgan Stanley upgraded NVO to Equal-weight, arguing the recent sell-off better prices mid?term risks; they set a $40 target. Positive Sentiment: Novo announced large Ireland investments and facility upgrades (combined ~€432m–$506m / $372.5m project) to expand Wegovy/oral production capacity — a defensive move to protect market share versus Eli Lilly. Ireland investment/CNBC

Novo announced large Ireland investments and facility upgrades (combined ~€432m–$506m / $372.5m project) to expand Wegovy/oral production capacity — a defensive move to protect market share versus Eli Lilly. Positive Sentiment: Company disclosed progress on its 2026 share buyback programme, which supports buy-side demand and EPS accretion over time. Buyback progress

Company disclosed progress on its 2026 share buyback programme, which supports buy-side demand and EPS accretion over time. Neutral Sentiment: The Goldman Sachs team reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating but cut its price target to $41 (from $63), signaling tempered expectations even as they stop short of a downgrade. Goldman Sachs note

The Goldman Sachs team reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating but cut its price target to $41 (from $63), signaling tempered expectations even as they stop short of a downgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Roche says it aims for double-digit share in the weight?loss market, highlighting intensifying competition but not an immediate commercial impact. Roche competition

Roche says it aims for double-digit share in the weight?loss market, highlighting intensifying competition but not an immediate commercial impact. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. FDA ordered Novo to stop a consumer Ozempic ad for being false/misleading — the agency’s second such warning and a reputational/regulatory headache that can affect marketing and demand. FDA warning

The U.S. FDA ordered Novo to stop a consumer Ozempic ad for being false/misleading — the agency’s second such warning and a reputational/regulatory headache that can affect marketing and demand. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Novo — potential litigation risk that can increase scrutiny and legal costs. Investor investigation

Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Novo — potential litigation risk that can increase scrutiny and legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Aspen expects a Canadian approval this year for a generic targeting Ozempic, adding potential price competition and margin pressure in important markets. Generic Ozempic risk

Aspen expects a Canadian approval this year for a generic targeting Ozempic, adding potential price competition and margin pressure in important markets. Negative Sentiment: Novo said it will halve U.S. list price of Wegovy in 2027, which should protect access but will compress revenues and signal pricing pressure in obesity drugs. Wegovy price cut

Novo said it will halve U.S. list price of Wegovy in 2027, which should protect access but will compress revenues and signal pricing pressure in obesity drugs. Negative Sentiment: Market attention to Eli Lilly’s clinical wins and new entrants has driven sharp recent share weakness — an ongoing competitive threat to GLP?1 pricing and volumes. Lilly competition

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

NVO stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $91.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

