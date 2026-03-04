Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Position Raised by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $802,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $265.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average of $232.27. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $268.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

