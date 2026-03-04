FTC Solar (FTCI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $32.6040 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.48. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In other news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $35,402.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 269,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,192.62. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yann Brandt sold 37,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $409,481.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 776,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,447. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $462,874. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on FTC Solar from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $15.00 price target on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) specializes in the design, manufacturing and deployment of solar tracker systems for utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. The company’s tracker solutions are engineered to follow the sun’s path and optimize energy capture, helping customers maximize the performance of their solar assets. In addition to its core mechanical tracker products, FTC Solar offers advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software that enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and performance analytics.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FTC Solar supports large-scale solar projects across multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

