Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,385 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $21,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $247.72 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.47 and a 200 day moving average of $249.91.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.