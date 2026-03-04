Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,385 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $21,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $247.72 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.47 and a 200 day moving average of $249.91.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
