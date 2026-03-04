Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.