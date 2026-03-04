Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $10.46. Accor shares last traded at $10.4650, with a volume of 5,121 shares.

ACCYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Accor Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

