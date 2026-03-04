Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $11.65. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.4860, with a volume of 1,236,867 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 134.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 217,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 105,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,974,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,231,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after buying an additional 398,617 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 67.2% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 870,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

