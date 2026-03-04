Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Raised to “Hold” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2026

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHYGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura raised Inpex to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inpex currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPXHY

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 19.53%.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.