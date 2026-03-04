Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Raised to “Hold” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura raised Inpex to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inpex currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 19.53%.

About Inpex

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

