Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $361,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.67.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $5,616,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,128.48. This represents a 74.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,945.60. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $7,912,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $243.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.