Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul Dickson Sells 1,021 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,588.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 836,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,861.32. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RUN opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and presentation showed a sizeable beat on revenue and EPS (revenue +123.5% y/y; EPS $0.38 vs. consensus -$0.08), supporting improving margins and a stronger revenue trajectory.

Positive Sentiment: The Goldman Sachs Group raised its price target to $24 and kept a Buy rating, signaling institutional confidence in Sunrun's growth after the quarter. That provides upward valuation support for the stock.

Positive Sentiment: CEO Mary Powell's CNBC profile/podcast increases visibility for Sunrun's battery/VPP narrative and management's long-term strategy, which can help investor sentiment beyond short-term noise.

Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its target from $25 to $22 but kept an Outperform rating — a tempered near-term view that still implies substantial upside vs. current levels.

Neutral Sentiment: Operational update: installation volumes fell in Q4 2025 even as virtual power plant (VPP) capacity grew — a tradeoff between near-term booking headwinds and longer?term grid-service value.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — a recent aggregation of ratings highlights divergent views that can boost intraday volatility.

Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgrade (reported this morning) is a direct near-term selling catalyst cited as driving shares lower. Downgrades often trigger stop-losses and reduce short-term demand.

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Sunrun, introducing legal/exec?level uncertainty that commonly prompts risk?averse selling.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders — including Director Lynn Jurich and several senior executives (CEO, CFO, CRO) — disclosed sizable stock sales in early March, which investors may view as a negative signal on near?term conviction.

Negative Sentiment: A broader afternoon selloff tied to rising crude/oil after Middle East tensions hit clean?energy names alongside the market, exacerbating intraday losses for Sunrun.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Glj Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

