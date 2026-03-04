Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,649,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,709,000 after buying an additional 388,033 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,310,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,145,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,913,000 after acquiring an additional 896,347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,453,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,265,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 323,383 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $42.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

