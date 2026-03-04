Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,910 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 974,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,795,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 4.4%

IAU stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

