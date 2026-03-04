Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.240-0.300 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:BBWI opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 9.50%.Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Key Bath & Body Works News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bath & Body Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: PEEPS collaboration and spring merchandising interest could help drive seasonal traffic and basket uplift, a potential short?term retail tailwind. BBWI Valuation / PEEPS collaboration

PEEPS collaboration and spring merchandising interest could help drive seasonal traffic and basket uplift, a potential short?term retail tailwind. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target from $21 to $22 but kept a “hold” rating (small change). Deutsche Bank adjusts PT

Deutsche Bank raised its price target from $21 to $22 but kept a “hold” rating (small change). Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lifted its target from $20 to $21 and kept an “equal weight” rating — another modest analyst tweak rather than an upgrade. Barclays raises PT

Barclays lifted its target from $20 to $21 and kept an “equal weight” rating — another modest analyst tweak rather than an upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Bath & Body Works released fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results and issued the 2026 guidance package; details are in the company press release. Q4 and FY2025 results & 2026 guidance

Bath & Body Works released fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results and issued the 2026 guidance package; details are in the company press release. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance came in at $2.40–$2.65 versus consensus ~$2.74 — a modest miss that signals more constrained full?year profit expectations.

FY?2026 EPS guidance came in at $2.40–$2.65 versus consensus ~$2.74 — a modest miss that signals more constrained full?year profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q1?2026 EPS guidance was cut sharply to $0.24–$0.30 versus consensus ~$1.17, flagging an earnings shortfall early in the year and driving the immediate negative reaction.

Q1?2026 EPS guidance was cut sharply to $0.24–$0.30 versus consensus ~$1.17, flagging an earnings shortfall early in the year and driving the immediate negative reaction. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms announced or promoted class?action filings and lead?plaintiff deadlines related to the company (multiple notices/deadlines through March 13–16), increasing legal overhang and headline risk. Pomerantz investor alert

Numerous law firms announced or promoted class?action filings and lead?plaintiff deadlines related to the company (multiple notices/deadlines through March 13–16), increasing legal overhang and headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Cooper Creek liquidated ~5.0M shares in Q4 (?$129M stake decline), a significant institutional sale that can pressure the stock and signal reduced conviction from a prior holder. Cooper Creek liquidation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

