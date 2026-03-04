Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 31,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

