Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,060 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $847,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,093,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9%

JEPI stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.3513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.