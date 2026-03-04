Kier Group (LON:KIE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.50 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%.
Here are the key takeaways from Kier Group’s conference call:
- Management reported a record GBP 11.6 billion order book (up 5%), providing ~94% coverage of FY2026 revenue and ~78% of FY2027, with a broader GBP 35 billion pipeline for the next two years.
- The balance sheet has strengthened materially — period-end net cash of GBP 103 million and average net cash of ~GBP 16.8 million (first time in 13 years) — enabling a higher interim dividend and a new GBP 25 million share buyback.
- Adjusted operating profit rose 6.6% to GBP 71 million with a HY margin of 3.5%, and management reiterated a full-year margin target of 4.0–4.5%.
- Fire and cladding remediation remains an ongoing adjusted item: management expects ~GBP 30 million of costs in FY2026 and a similar level in FY2027, with insurance recoveries and final liabilities still uncertain.
- Management is reorganizing operations (merged infrastructure division, new senior hires), rolling out the “Kier 360” integrated model and “Naturally Digital” program, and targeting a 15% ROCE for Property by 2028 to drive longer-term, cross-divisional growth.
Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 223.50 on Wednesday. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.33. The firm has a market cap of £965.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.
Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.
Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.
