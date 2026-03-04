Kier Group (LON:KIE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.50 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Here are the key takeaways from Kier Group’s conference call:

Management reported a record GBP 11.6 billion order book (up 5%), providing ~94% coverage of FY2026 revenue and ~78% of FY2027, with a broader GBP 35 billion pipeline for the next two years.

The balance sheet has strengthened materially — period-end net cash of GBP 103 million and average net cash of ~GBP 16.8 million (first time in 13 years) — enabling a higher interim dividend and a new GBP 25 million share buyback.

Adjusted operating profit rose 6.6% to GBP 71 million with a HY margin of 3.5%, and management reiterated a full-year margin target of 4.0–4.5%.

Fire and cladding remediation remains an ongoing adjusted item: management expects ~ GBP 30 million of costs in FY2026 and a similar level in FY2027, with insurance recoveries and final liabilities still uncertain.

Fire and cladding remediation remains an ongoing adjusted item: management expects ~ of costs in FY2026 and a similar level in FY2027, with insurance recoveries and final liabilities still uncertain. Management is reorganizing operations (merged infrastructure division, new senior hires), rolling out the “Kier 360” integrated model and “Naturally Digital” program, and targeting a 15% ROCE for Property by 2028 to drive longer-term, cross-divisional growth.

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 223.50 on Wednesday. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.33. The firm has a market cap of £965.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246.67.

Kier Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kier Group

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.

Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

