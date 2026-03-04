Senior (LON:SNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.65 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Senior had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Here are the key takeaways from Senior’s conference call:

Sale of Aerostructures completed on 31 Dec 2025, enabling Senior to refocus as a market-leading fluid conveyance and thermal management business.

on 31 Dec 2025, enabling Senior to refocus as a market-leading fluid conveyance and thermal management business. Strong 2025 financial performance — revenue £738m (+6% constant currency), Adjusted Operating Profit £63.6m (+22% cc), margin 8.6%, Adjusted EPS 9.65p (+9%), ROCE 13.1% and cash conversion 90%, with a proposed dividend up 25% to 3p.

— revenue £738m (+6% constant currency), Adjusted Operating Profit £63.6m (+22% cc), margin 8.6%, Adjusted EPS 9.65p (+9%), ROCE 13.1% and cash conversion 90%, with a proposed dividend up 25% to 3p. Aerospace outperformance with revenue +10% cc, Adjusted Op Profit +32.5% and margin at 11.4%, supported by pricing, higher build rates, defense (F-35/C-130) and semiconductor equipment demand (book-to-bill 1.21).

with revenue +10% cc, Adjusted Op Profit +32.5% and margin at 11.4%, supported by pricing, higher build rates, defense (F-35/C-130) and semiconductor equipment demand (book-to-bill 1.21). Flexonics faced softer end markets — revenue broadly flat, book-to-bill fell to 0.93, and management took ~£5m of restructuring/headcount reductions in heavy-duty truck activities, creating near-term margin and demand risk.

— revenue broadly flat, book-to-bill fell to 0.93, and management took ~£5m of restructuring/headcount reductions in heavy-duty truck activities, creating near-term margin and demand risk. Balance sheet and cash strengthened — net debt reduced to £117m (leverage 0.9x) supporting CapEx, dividends and bolt-on M&A, but the planned £40m share buyback has been paused pending offer discussions.

Senior Stock Performance

SNR opened at GBX 295 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 207.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -158.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.17. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 113 and a 1 year high of GBX 315.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Senior from GBX 185 to GBX 230 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Senior from GBX 215 to GBX 255 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Senior news, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 188 per share, for a total transaction of £18,800. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senior Company Profile



Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

Featured Stories

