RBO & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. CX Institutional grew its stake in Adobe by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $270.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $453.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.50.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.76.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

