RBO & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. CX Institutional grew its stake in Adobe by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $270.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $453.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.50.
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Near-term catalyst — Adobe will report fiscal Q1 2026 results after the close on March 12; that scheduled release and conference call is driving positioning into the print. Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2026 Earnings Results on March 12, 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI momentum — Adobe and WPP expanded a global partnership to combine Adobe’s AI tools with WPP’s agentic marketing workflows, which investors see as a tangible route to monetize AI across large enterprise clients and defend Adobe’s product moat. Adobe WPP AI Alliance Tests Moat In Enterprise Marketing Workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Reported new institutional interest — media reports that Michael Burry opened a position in ADBE have circulated and appear to be supporting bullish flows (rumor-driven buying). This has likely added to intraday momentum. Big Short Investor Michael Burry Opens New Position in Adobe Stock (ADBE)
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings-beat track record — analysts and commentary (Zacks, others) note Adobe’s history of beating estimates and argue the company has the setup to deliver another upside, which can lift sentiment into the print. Will Adobe (ADBE) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in recent feeds show anomalous/zero values (likely a reporting artifact), so short-interest is not currently adding clear pressure or a squeeze signal.
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened AI competition — some analysts warn new AI tools lower barriers for competitors and could pressure Adobe’s creative franchise and long-term pricing power, tempering upside expectations. Heightened AI Competition Fuels Analyst Skepticism on Adobe (ADBE)
- Negative Sentiment: Notable portfolio moves and insider sales — filings cited large institutional reductions (e.g., UBS) and a small number of insider sales in recent months; heavy fund rebalancing can add supply and cap near-term gains. Adobe shares climb as investors position ahead of March 12 earnings and recent AI-focused enterprise momentum
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.76.
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
