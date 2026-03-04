Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,441,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,685,690.72. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,184.05. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,068 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.