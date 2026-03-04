NZS Capital LLC Makes New $46.80 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,798,000. NZS Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synopsys by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $424.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

