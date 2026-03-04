Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE TFX opened at $122.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $143.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,246,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,470,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,630,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

