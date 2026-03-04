Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,229,965 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 29th total of 1,022,862 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 19,229 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $246,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,459,534 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,992.88. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 765 shares of company stock valued at $10,003 and have sold 216,427 shares valued at $2,786,566. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,189,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 573,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 105,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFS opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: KFS) is a specialty finance company focused on the acquisition, origination and servicing of residential mortgage loans and related assets in the United States. Through strategic portfolio purchases and direct origination channels, Kingsway builds a diversified mix of mortgage assets, including prime, non-QM and other specialty loan products.

The company’s principal activities include investing in and managing mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), holding mortgage loans for investment, and acquiring residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

