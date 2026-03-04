East Star Resources (LON:EST) Shares Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 and last traded at GBX 3.35. 2,308,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,287,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70.

East Star Resources Trading Down 9.5%

The firm has a market cap of £15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.69.

About East Star Resources

