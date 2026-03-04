Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 11383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

