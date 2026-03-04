Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Shares Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 227.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 11.2%

MOD stock opened at $211.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.74. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $243.80. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.54 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $202,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOD. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

