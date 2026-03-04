United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 134.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 365,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,257,000 after acquiring an additional 209,391 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $323.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

