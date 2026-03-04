Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IYR stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

