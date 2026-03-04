Zacks Research Downgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Strong Sell

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.78.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology
In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer turned bullish, saying Marvell is a buy/hold going into the quarter — that public endorsement can support near-term investor interest ahead of results. Jim Cramer on Marvell: “I Think the Stock’s a Buy Going Into the Quarter”
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other analysts expect Marvell to ride AI/data-center demand and potentially report inline-to-better Q4 results — supportive fundamentals if management signals continued hyperscaler momentum. JPMorgan Expects Marvell To Ride AI Wave Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: RBC says Marvell is likely to beat on optical strength and that fiscal?2027 commentary could be “incrementally positive” — a potential catalyst if management confirms stronger optical/connectivity demand. Marvell Likely to Beat on Optical Strength, Fiscal 2027 Tone ‘Incrementally Positive,’ RBC Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in roughly an 11% move around earnings, indicating elevated volatility — useful for positioning but not directional. Is Marvell Stock (MRVL) a Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings? Options Traders Brace for 11% Price Swing
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces and Zacks previews highlight AI-driven upside for Marvell’s custom AI and connectivity products heading into Q4, but caution on near-term guidance and competition. MRVL Q4 Earnings to Gain From Custom AI & Connectivity Products
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner/competitive news: Credo and TensorWave are targeting next?gen AMD AI clusters — a reminder of competitive dynamics in AI networking/interconnects that could influence longer-term share dynamics. Credo & TensorWave Team Up to Power Next-Gen AMD AI Clusters
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Marvell from “hold” to “strong sell,” a high?visibility downgrade that likely triggered selling pressure and raised short?term sentiment risk. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: a news item notes MRVL moved down about 1% after the analyst downgrade, reflecting immediate sell?side impact on the stock. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 1% Following Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target from $112 to $95 and set an equal?weight rating — a less bullish analyst stance that can cap near?term upside and weighs on sentiment. Benzinga: Price Target Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market risk: a sector sell?off tied to geopolitical tensions hit chip names, increasing downside risk for Marvell even if company?specific fundamentals remain solid. Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and Broadcom Lead Chip Stock Sell-off Amid Iran Crisis
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.
