argenx CEO Karen Massey Reaffirms Vision 2030, Teases VYVGART Catalysts at TD Cowen Conference

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) used a fireside chat at the TD Cowen Health Care Conference to outline its near- and longer-term priorities, with incoming CEO Karen Massey emphasizing that the company’s strategy remains centered on growth and continued innovation across its FcRn platform and an expanding pipeline beyond FcRn.

Get alerts:

Vision 2030 remains the anchor

Massey said the company’s “Vision 2030” objectives are unchanged, with argenx continuing to execute toward targets it has previously communicated: reaching 50,000 patients by the end of the decade, securing 10 labeled indications, and advancing five molecules into late-stage development.

Next-generation FcRn plans: two molecules plus an oral approach

In discussing the next 12 to 24 months, Massey pointed to multiple upcoming clinical and regulatory catalysts, including readouts in myositis and a readout for VYVGART in multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN). She also highlighted a broader pipeline cadence extending into next year and beyond, including Sjögren’s and a future chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) program for empasiprubart.

Massey described argenx’s intent to “continue to lead in the FcRn space,” citing VYVGART’s established position and the company’s investment in next-generation FcRn assets. She said having two next-generation molecules provides flexibility to pursue different dosing paradigms—such as every four weeks dosing—and to potentially expand into additional indications and “different price points.”

She indicated argenx expects more human data during the year for ARGX-124 and another molecule, and that the company will provide additional clarity on how it plans to use both ARGX-213 and ARGX-124 as the data mature. On an oral option, Massey said the company is working on an oral peptide approach in collaboration with UMP.

When asked about franchise playbooks argenx is studying for generational strategies, Massey cited examples including SOLIRIS/ULTOMIRIS, HUMIRA and the SKYRIZI/RINVOQ strategy, and the evolution from Rituxan to Ocrevus.

Commercial momentum and near-term regulatory focus in MG

Addressing typical first-quarter seasonality, Massey said Q1 performance can be impacted by re-verifications and winter storms, but argued that underlying fundamentals for VYVGART remain “very strong.” She pointed to metrics including new patient starts, new prescriber adds, number of cycles, and discontinuations as indicators that the business is “on track.”

She also highlighted a May PDUFA date for VYVGART in seronegative myasthenia gravis (MG), noting argenx received priority review. Massey said physicians value the simplicity of being able to prescribe regardless of antibody status, and she described VYVGART as the “number one prescribed biologic in MG,” adding that argenx is capturing “6 out of 10” new biologic patients in the setting.

In ocular MG, Massey said argenx recently shared positive news and positioned the data as clinically meaningful, emphasizing that ocular MG patients have limited options beyond steroids. She said the company is focused on demonstrating effects across key symptoms such as drooping eyelids and double vision, and argued that quality-of-life impact can be substantial, including loss of independence and the ability to drive or work. She added that many patients progress to generalized MG over time.

On dosing questions and competitive messaging, Massey said physicians can treat based on symptoms and “as frequently as needed,” referencing the ADAPT-NXT data as supportive of more proactive dosing approaches in practice. She argued that patients do not necessarily need to relapse on VYVGART and said the company does not believe an additional study is needed to support that treatment approach.

CIDP launch, empasiprubart’s MMN program, and head-to-head CIDP studies

Massey noted argenx reached $1 billion in sales and referenced prior disclosure that the company had approximately 2,500 CIDP patients a little over a year from approval. She attributed the CIDP launch performance to access and payer policies that allow patients to start after any IVIg trial, adding that most patients are still coming from IVIg and that the launch remains early with “a lot of room to grow.”

For empasiprubart’s MMN program (the EMPASSION study), Massey said the company switched the primary endpoint back to grip strength following FDA discussions, noting grip strength was used in phase 2, changed to MMN-RODS, and then changed back. She called grip strength more meaningful and easier for patients and prescribers to interpret. She also contrasted IVIg’s disease course—where patients can continue to progress and experience symptom cycling—with what she described as consistent improvement with empasiprubart in earlier data.

In CIDP, Massey discussed two empasiprubart studies, EMVIGORATE and ENERGIZE, describing a strategy aimed at transforming outcomes and deepening understanding of disease heterogeneity through biomarker work. She said argenx will give empasiprubart “an equal shot” in CIDP, including in treatment-naïve patients, and will let the data guide how the two molecules—VYVGART and empasiprubart—ultimately fit in the treatment landscape. Massey also referenced published work suggesting CIDP heterogeneity, with some patients more IgG-driven and others more IgM-driven.

Pipeline beyond FcRn: IgA “sweeper” moves into IgAN

Massey also addressed argenx’s “IgA sweeper” program, noting the company is moving into a phase 2 study in IgA nephropathy (IgAN). She said the choice is driven by clear biology and unmet need, while acknowledging the space is competitive. Massey said the company believes there is room for multiple mechanisms, citing the presence of BAFF/APRIL approaches and the potential need for alternatives in patients who do not respond or who may develop challenges such as anti-drug antibodies. She highlighted rapid and deep IgA reduction and the potential for 28-day dosing as elements of the value proposition.

Asked about next indications, Massey said the company is looking at IgA vasculitis (IgAV) and suggested additional updates could come in the future.

About argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Featured Articles