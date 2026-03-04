Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alternative Income REIT had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 84.69%.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of LON:AIRE opened at GBX 75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.93. Alternative Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 62.20 and a one year high of GBX 81.60.
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
The Group invests in freehold and long UK leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the UK property sector, but with a focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors.
