Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alternative Income REIT had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 84.69%.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LON:AIRE opened at GBX 75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.93. Alternative Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 62.20 and a one year high of GBX 81.60.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIRE own and actively manage a diversified portfolio of UK properties let to a range of strong tenant covenants, with a particular focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors, which generates resilient and growing income returns. Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to offer investors a secure, diversified and inflation-linked income return, whilst at least maintaining capital values in real terms, through exposure to alternative and specialist real estate sectors such as automotive & petroleum, education, healthcare, hotels and industrials.

The Group invests in freehold and long UK leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the UK property sector, but with a focus on alternative and specialist real estate sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.