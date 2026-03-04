United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

