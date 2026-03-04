Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 259,703 shares of company stock worth $31,585,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.