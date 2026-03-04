Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Walmart
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reinstated coverage with a Buy rating and a $150 price target, arguing Walmart is well positioned as a consumer hedge in a bifurcated economy, which supports upside to the stock. The Great Divide: Is Walmart the Ultimate Hedge for 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s Sam’s Club reported a 2.9% sales rise, +5.3% traffic and e?commerce growth of 23%, signaling membership and digital momentum that should help margins and comps. Walmart’s Sam’s Club Sales Rise 2.9%
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its grocery/CPG assortment as brands (e.g., Liquid Youth) roll out at select Walmart stores — incremental SKU additions can modestly boost grocery sales and private?label/commercial partnerships. Liquid Youth™ Expands Retail Footprint with Launch at Target and Walmart
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press pieces highlight Walmart’s durable same?store sales, wide moat, growth in e?commerce, digital advertising and AI initiatives — positive fundamentals but already partly reflected in the rally. 3 Things to Know About Walmart Stock Before You Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and valuation checks question whether the stock has run ahead of fundamentals after a ~32% one?year rally — investors are debating growth vs. stretched multiples. Is Walmart (WMT) Still Attractive After 32% One Year Share Price Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Major shareholders sold large blocks: reports show the Walton family trust sold roughly $380M of stock over five days and another report says Walmart’s largest shareholder offloaded about $220M — heavy insider selling can create near?term supply pressure and raise investor concern. Walton Family Trust Dumps $380 Million in Walmart Stock Over Five Days
- Negative Sentiment: Additional reporting highlights another large ~$220M block sale by a major shareholder, reinforcing the headline risk from concentrated selling. Walmart’s Largest Shareholder Dumps $220 Million in Shares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.
Walmart Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.
About Walmart
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
