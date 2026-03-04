Sanofi $SNY Position Lifted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for 4.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $32,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

