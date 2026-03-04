Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 948.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 982,385 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,599,000 after acquiring an additional 882,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,955,086,000 after acquiring an additional 761,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,411 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $338.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $363.20. The company has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.25 and its 200-day moving average is $271.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 72.39%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

